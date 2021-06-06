Pastie (PASS-tee) are basically individual pies filled with meats and vegetables that are cooked together. Traditionally they should weigh about two pounds or more. The earliest known reference to the pastie contribute it to the Cornish. Irish immigrants to northern England took the art of pastie making with them. Soon every miner in northern England took pasties down into the mine for his lunch.

As immigrants flooded into America seeking work, many Welsh, English, and Irish found themselves working in the mines of Pennsylvania’s Coal Region. These immigrants brought their traditions and cuisine with them and many of these men and boys carried pasties with them into the mines in their lunch pails.

The identifying feature of the Cornish pastie is really the pastry and its crimping. When pasties were being made, each member of the family had their initials marked at one corner. This way each person’s favorite tastes can be catered to and also identify each pastie.

It is said that the solid ridge of hand crimped pastry along the edge of the pastie was so designed that a miner could grasp the pastie for eating and then throw the crust away. By doing this, he did not run the risk of germs and contamination from dirty hands.

The crusts were not wasted though, as many miners were believers in ghosts or “knockers” that inhabited the mines and left these crusts to keep the ghosts content. Often, one end of the pasty would contain a sweet filling which the wives would mark or initial so the miner would not eat his dessert first, while the other end would contain meat and vegetables.

This recipe is for the meat/vegetable savory filling without the sweet side. It is normally not recommended to knead a pastry dough like this recipe calls for, but you actually want some gluten to develop in this dough to help the pastie hold together well.

When prepping the meat and vegetables, remember that you must dice the ingredients small enough so they fully cook as the pastie bakes.

