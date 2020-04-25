Pagach is made of mashed potatoes and dough (some cooks use cabbage or sauerkraut instead of potatoes). It originated as a Lenten dish in Slavic regions. Pagach is popular in Northeastern Pennsylvania (the “Coal" Region) and Southwestern Pennsylvania, areas shaped by the large population of Catholic immigrants from Eastern European countries.

Think of pagach as if a pierogi and a pizza fell in love and had an offspring!

Pagach can be served as a side or main meal. Many times it is made as Friday night supper since it contains no meat.

The potatoes or cabbage filling will often include butter, onions, cheese, and seasoning. Although, traditionally, the filling is encased in a pocket of flattened dough, in many restaurants in Northeast and Southwest Pennsylvania, it is constructed as a typical “pizza” — the fillings placed on top of rolled out dough – circle or rectangle – then baked; hence the name “pierogi pizza..

Pagach is delicious while it’s still warm, but can also be eaten the next day. You could use it as a side dish, a snack, or as a meal on its own.

This recipe is for the traditional construction of the filled and flattened pagach and includes three fillings: potato, cabbage, and sauerkraut.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen