Nut rolls are popular throughout Eastern Europe. Nut rolls are an essential part of Christmas celebrations across Pennsylvania (and other “Rust Belt” areas), especially areas where they were introduced by Central and Eastern European immigrants and widely adopted by other ethnic groups in the region.

Nut rolls are known under different names in different areas: Kolachi, potica, gubana, strucla, orechovnik, povitica and so on. But no matter what they’re named, they almost always make an appearance at weddings, Christmas, Easter, church and national holidays and on special occasions.

They may differ slightly in ingredients and amount of time needed to complete but they all share the same characteristics: Sweet dough wrapped around a luscious nut filling. This dough is often used to create poppy seed rolls, apricot rolls, or prune rolls, too. You can make your own filling or use store-bought fillings from can or jars found in the baking section, like “Baker’s” or “Solo” brands.

Many old family recipes make large numbers of rolls and can be labor-intensive, all-day affairs to turn them out. To make these very special treats more “cook friendly” and less time consuming, I have chosen this one-rise recipe to feature here.

This recipe makes TWO rolls making it a recipe that can be small family friendly and faster to complete from start to finish.

Requires only ONE RISE rather than multiple rises cutting down dramatically on prep time.

