With Halloween almost here, I got thinking back to my childhood when we “went Halloweening” in the Coal Region (many of us in Schuylkill County didn’t call it “trick or treating”).

It was often cold in the Coal Region by the time October 31st rolled around and I remember my Mom always choosing a costume for me that a jacket or heavy sweater would fit under. But no matter how cold it was, it always felt like your face was in a steam sauna all night under that plastic mask!

We also worked for our treats — performing a song, dancing a little jig, reciting a poem or a joke — there was no “grab and go” collecting of treats when I was a kid! I was known to practice my “piece” for weeks prior to the big night.

It was inevitable someone passed out something other than chocolate — usually that really cheap, junky candy mix stuff — but I always hoped for a popcorn ball. I just loved them. Crunchy, and sweet, and salty, and usually wrapped in waxed paper, they were best eaten the night received and I made sure mine never saw the light of the net day! I think this little blast from my past is going to be on my to-do list this weekend.

