My memories of my Nana in the kitchen often revolve around the foods she cooked that my parents, Pappy, and I favored, like chow chow and her homemade bread, but the annual mincemeat pie, well, that was Nana’s love alone; no one else in the family was fond of it.

Every Thanksgiving during my early childhood years, Nana whipped up a mincemeat pie that she alone savored to the last slice. The aroma of spices filled our little Coal Region kitchen as she lovingly tended the mincemeat mixture simmering on the stovetop.

Nana’s mincemeat was the real thing — it included meat and suet. It was nowhere near today’s meat-free, jarred commercial versions. There were apples, and raisins, and a fragrant mix of warm spices in her mincemeat, but no candied citrus as in many of today’s recipes.

Nana’s mincemeat pies always included a lattice top crust that she laced tightly and crimped to the bottom, filled crust. The pie can also be topped with a simple second layer of crust.

Because the homemade mincemeat needs time for the flavors to fully develop, plan on making the actual mincemeat several weeks in advance of when you plan to use it.

My mincemeat recipe does not call for candied citrus, or figs, or many other ingredients that would not have been available to the typical home cook generations ago.

When making pies or tarts, feel free to use your favorite pastry crust recipe or store-bought.

The history

Mincemeat (or mince) pies have been around for centuries although not in the form we are familiar with today. In the past “mincemeat” did, in fact, always contain meat (or fish). Dried fruit and spices were also used, but as accent flavors.

Mincemeat pies are an English tradition since the 16th century and have some biblical references. They were once made in cradle-shaped tins in memory of the Christ Child’s manger and the spices added to the mincemeat were a commemoration of the gifts given by the Three Wise Men.

Originally intended as a way to use remnants of the butchering process, mincemeat was brought to America by immigrants from England.

Early Colonial housewives adopted the practice of making mince and incorporated whatever native ingredients they had available, including wild game such as venison and rabbit or even eels and oysters.

Cooks took great pride in their mincemeat with each laying claim to their own secret recipes. Mincemeat was often made up to a year before its intended use in order for the flavors to develop and mellow.

“Putting up” mincemeat

For longer term storage than the refrigerator, homemade mincemeat may be pressure canned in mason jars and stored for one year in a cool, dry place. If you don’t have a pressure canner, you can freeze this in plastic containers or straight-sided jars with no shoulders. Water-bath canning is not acceptable for safety reasons. Processing pressure: 10 lbs weighted gauge, 11 lbs dial gauge (adjust pressure for your altitude when over 1000 feet.) Processing time: 90 minutes for pint jars . SEE “Pressure Canning Step-by-Step” for detailed information.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen