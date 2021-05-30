My Mom was a homemaker/home health aid with clients in the Schuylkill County area. Many were elderly and looked forward to her visits far more for the companionship than the health care and homemaking services she provided. Some of the clients came and went quickly due to severe health issues, but some were long term.

It is usually inevitable that people thankful for assistance and companionship grow close to their caregivers. My Mom experienced just that. She often chatted with clients and, many times, their favorite recipes came up in conversation.

Sometimes the particular food was the topic of discussion because it was on the counter or in the refrigerator at the client’s home at that time. Many of these folks were culinary treasurers from the previous generation and turned out some of the tastiest Coal Region comfort food around.

One day, Mom’s client had a little saucer of these snacks wrapped and ready for Mom to bring home for my Dad and I to try. One bite and I fell in love. I had just passed my test for my driver’s license and asked to take the car to the store so I could get the ingredients to make more. I used to make them so often, I knew the recipe from memory.

As I thumb through my recipe file and see cards in my Mom’s handwriting, I realize I have only made these once since she passed away nearly 30 years ago. It is time to make them once again, I believe. Thinking about her carrying them home to us that day with the little bow on top no longer brings tears of grief from my eyes over losing her but brings a smile. That is always something to celebrate – and these sweet, chewy little gems are just the ticket to celebrate with!

Fast and easy to make with no baking (only a few minutes of stove top cooking required), you will find yourself turning to them when you want an easy snack or need a contribution to a potluck or bake sale.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!