Eastern European and European roots run deep in the Anthracite region and these treats found their way into many Coal Region kitchens. Polish nalesniki are crepe-like pancakes. Many folks know these as blintzes and eat them filled with jam, fruit, cheese or savory fillings.

What you call them likely depends on where you are from or where your ancestors are from; in Polish they are Nalesniki; in Hungarian palacsinta; Lithuanians call them naliesnikai; Ukrainians call them nalysnyky, and Romanians, clatita). They can be made “thick” or “thin”.

I have chosen the “thick” recipe for this post in order for them to be more beginner friendly to those unfamiliar, or inexperienced, with making and cooking traditional thin crepes. This thicker version of Nalesniki is hearty and you can use them as a main dish if desired.

Filled nalesniki are often pan fried in butter or baked in a buttered casserole dish until the filling is set. Another option is to dip the rolled nalesniki in beaten egg and then fine, dry bread crumbs, and then fry in butter or a small amount of hot oil until golden all around.

You can roll them around their filling like an egg roll or burrito or spread with filling and fold in half, then half again. I have included a cheese filling for you in this recipe. Jam or fresh fruit, Nutella or pie filling of your choice are also good options — use your imagination!

Perseverance pays off

When making crepes or nalesniki, don’t get discouraged if you are not turning out perfect results at first. Practice is needed to get to know your pan, stove, and the right temperature needed. Even professional chefs who are adept at making them usually have the first couple in a batch come out “off” until they get the temperature adjusted correctly.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen