Not much got my Mom down — except what she described as the “dreary stretch” that descended upon The Coal Region in the weeks immediately following Christmas and New Year’s Day.

If Mother Nature was going to show a mean streak, it was often during January and February she doled out a dose of reality, blanketing the region in a layer of snow or ice. Days are more often over-cast and gray than not. The hustle and bustle of the much anticipated Holiday season has come and gone and the house felt empty and plain after the brilliant lights and greenery of Christmas found themselves tucked away for another year in the attic.

But come the beginning of March as daylight stretched farther into the early evening hours, my Mom experienced a resurgence of her old self. Spring was coming no matter what the skies threatened and that meant Easter was on its way!

Potted lilies bedecked with purple bows would soon line the alter in our tiny church, placed there in loving memory by friends and family of parishioners no longer with us. Plans were made by the supporters of local organizations for the ever popular Easter egg hunts much enjoyed by the children of our Coal Region towns, and a trip to Robert Hall or Town & Country department store was in the works for my annual new coat and Easter bonnet (sigh…)

All these things also signaled our family’s annual homemade Easter egg making day would soon be here. Now, Mom made her signature Easter eggs the same every year because we all loved them. Even though they were “peanut butter”, Mom always added some finely grated fresh coconut to the mix.

Pop was the designated “coconut master”, thunking away with a hammer at the shell of the fresh coconut from the local A&P. His labor produced enough grated coconut for Mom’s eggs and her traditional Coconut Dusted Cake.

Mom was the official “mixer” of the filling and I was the official “taster”. In an effort to frustrate my mother, I would wait until she had “Frankenstein hands” caked with partially mixed “goop” well past her wrists and proceed to tell her a funny anecdote I saved up for weeks just for that moment.

Inevitably, my Mom would be rendered useless from belly-shaking laughter and the two of us often laughed until we cried. Those are the moments I cherish above all the other memories of her Easter eggs. The love that went into them made them “the best” and the ones to which I hold up all others to this day.

Through the years

Throughout the years after my Mom passed, I started to collect recipes for a variety of centers for homemade Easter eggs. I never got to share these with Mom, but I thought it might be time to share them with my readers. Hope you find some that will become the catalyst of great memories in your family.

Tips

Recipes for Easter egg centers are listed in the top of the recipe card and accompanying directions for each are labeled and listed under “directions”.

Amounts for confectioners’ sugar listed are approximate and may need adjustment depending on the moisture content of other ingredients in the recipe. Confectioners’ sugar mixes in easier with fewer lumps if sifted after measuring.

Use salted butter or unsalted along with some salt as specified in recipes. The salt in the sugary centers helps tame the sweetness and enhances flavor.

Most varieties call for allowing the rolled egg-shaped centers to “cure” before coating either by refrigerating overnight or allowing it to air-dry. Follow the instructions in each recipe.

Line baking sheets with parchment or waxed paper to sit eggs on as you dip them.

The food-safe paraffin used to mix with baking chocolate is found in the canning supplies section of your supermarket (often under the “Gulf” brand). Using baking chocolate mixed with paraffin wax to dip homemade Easter eggs goes back generations with cooks in The Coal Region. Use approximately 1/4 to 1/3 block of paraffin wax to 8 ounces of baking chocolate. Keep slightly warm while dipping eggs. If you prefer, eggs can be dipped in melted coating wafers found in candy making and cake decorating departments and stores.

