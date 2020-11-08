This recipe is from an old family collection from my best friend who was born and raised in Bethlehem, Pa. before relocating to Schuylkill County and Ashland in the Coal Region.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania’s Moravian connections

Bethlehem has a strong Moravian connection. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, also known as Christmas City, USA, was founded in 1741 when a religious group, members of the Moravian Church, purchased land where the Monocacy Creek flows into the Lehigh River. Bethlehem was christened as such on Christmas Eve, 1741 in a stable while the small group of Moravians were singing a hymn with the stanza “Not Jerusalem, Lowly Bethlehem”.

Black walnuts lend a distinctive flavor

Black walnuts have a bold and distinctive flavor setting them apart from the more widely known English walnut. Nearly all Black Walnuts come from trees growing in the wild, while English walnuts come from orchards. Black walnuts are available in many major chain grocery stores, baking supply retailers, and are also available online from Hammond’s Black Walnuts.

I adore the flavor of Black walnuts, but if you do not like them, English walnuts can be substituted but the cookies will not have the distinctive flavor that makes them so special and sets them apart.

Simple to create

These cookies are a snap to create. You can make the dough logs ahead and bake when convenient.

