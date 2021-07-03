This is a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch dessert but not as well-known as the quintessential wet-bottom Shoofly Pie. Montgomery Pie differs from shoofly’s bold molasses bottom layer and crunchy upper layer of crumbs in that Montgomery Pie features a molasses and lemon laced bottom layer and a light buttermilk-cake top.

Rumor has it, but I cannot verify, the pie got its name because it was created in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Sounds plausible, so I just roll with that.

It’s a very old hand-written recipe from my very old and banged up recipe file and is a pie that has a long history in Amish and PA Dutch households. My Nana made this often because my Mom adored freshly brewed iced tea with lemon, so our refrigerator (or “ice box” as Nana referred to it until she passed away in 1975) always contained a bag of fresh lemons.

If it had “pie” in its name, my Pappy would gladly settle down with a piece of it accompanied by a cup of strong brewed coffee to which he added a generous dollop of evaporated milk, poured from a can on which two holes were punched in the top using the tip of an old butcher knife (who needed a can opener…)

If you like shoofly pie, I encourage you to give its cousin, Montgomery Pie a try!

Use your favorite pie crust recipe, refrigerated crust, or frozen for this pie, but make it a 9 inch deep dish crust.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!



