Christmas in the Coal Region embraces certain generations-old traditions without which Christmas just would not be Christmas. The annual flurry of cookie-making was embraced in all it’s glory in my home.

We occasionally got adventurous with decorating, trading in the strings of multi-colored lights for a new “fashion shade”, switched out the real tree for an artificial one, even skipped the ham and turkey one year, but the annual Christmas cookie baking was not to be trifled with.

For a few weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, Mom started adding items to the “store order” (grocery shopping list) in preparation for a weekend of mixing, rolling, cutting, and baking.

Every cookie tin and jar we owned came out of storage, got inspected, cleaned, and lined with wax paper in preparation to swallow up some of the “must have” family favorites.

Kolacky, pfefferneusse, tassies, and sand tarts sprinkled with glittering specs of colored sugar were always on the list, but the favorite of mother and daughter in that Coal Region kitchen were Michigan Rocks. Nothing prevented us from whipping up a batch any time of year, but Michigan Rocks just epitomized Christmas to me.

Soft and chewy, the cookies were studded with sweet pieces of dates, plump raisins, toasted chopped walnuts and kissed with a hint of cinnamon.

Mom and I usually wound up eating the first tray that cooled, snacking away while we scooped and dropped dough on baking sheets for subsequent batches of the “rocks” and other cookies throughout the day.

Thankfully, Mom’s recipe for Michigan Rocks made a large batch and it’s doubtful anyone else in the family noticed some missing! Once the cookies were cooled, they were packed into a ceramic cookie jar I made during the 1970’s ceramics craze that I was less than thrilled with, but my Mom adored.

In went a slice of plain white bread whose purpose was to help the cookies retain their signature moisture, then the jar took its place among the other goodies awaiting Christmas week.

To this day, I use Mom’s recipe for Michigan Rocks although there are countless versions out there. Every cookie that comes out of the oven brings her back to me in my heart and in my mind.

Why “Michigan Rocks”?

The origin of “Michigan Rocks” cookies is a bit hazy. Some information led me to the claim the cookies originated at the Bavarian Inn, Frankenmuth, Michigan. I have also turned up claims that they’re inspired by the cliffs and rocks of northern Michigan. Mostly made at Christmas, the cookies have a long history of popularity in The Coal Region of northeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.

Old time recipes from German cooks refer to the cookies as “Rocks Cookies” and there are recipes to be found for them in cookbooks at least as far back as the 1930’s. The cookies can most certainly be referred to as “vintage”.

Cookies that really “rock”

My recipe calls for toasting the nuts. This is something I do almost any time I make baked goods containing nuts. Toasting the nuts crisps them up and gives them a fragrant “nutti-ness” that really makes a difference. It helps them stand out among the other flavors in the recipe.

Toasting nuts

My preferred method to toast nuts is in the microwave. They do not get as deep a color as with oven or stove-top toasting, but the method is fast and convenient and works well for nuts used in baked goods.

Spread a single layer of nuts on a microwave-safe plate. Cook them on high power in one minute intervals until they are crisp and fragrant. Toss them around in between cooking bursts. If you feel they are close, but not quite there, proceed in 30 second intervals. They can go from “not-quite-there” to burnt quickly, so watch them carefully. Set aside to cool to use in your recipe. The amount of time will vary based on the size and variety of nut being toasted and your microwave.

Although many recipes for these cookies call for baking soda, mine uses baking powder. This is a very stiff dough that requires no chilling after mixing. The cookies stay in a “mound” with minimal spreading resembling “rocks”. As an added bonus on occasion, I top each cookie with a half maraschino cherry lightly pressed into the top before baking, but these Michigan Rocks are perfectly delicious unadorned.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen