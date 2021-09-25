My husband, James, and I were an internet romance long before Twitter, Facebook, and match.com came along. Way back then, meeting someone on the internet was un-charted territory and a unique experience. Introduced to each other as the result of a project we were both working on, there was a connection we felt from the start.

Business emails morphed into emails sent throughout the day via personal accounts. As we gradually got to know each other, we found we had much in common; in particular both of us were healing from a previous serious relationship that had gone terribly wrong. On top of that, I had lost both of my parents a short while earlier, and James’ mom was quickly nearing the end of her battle with cancer. As emails turned into nightly phone calls, the boy from Boston and the girl from The Coal Region grew closer.

The affection we felt for each other was undeniable; it became clear it was time to meet in person. Panic set in — what if the relationship did not survive the meeting? Things can quickly change in a face-to-face situation! Plans were made for James to leave work early on a Friday afternoon. His drive from Massachusetts to Schuylkill County would be six hours. The intention was for him to return to Massachusetts late Sunday evening.

James had suggested we go out to eat at my favorite restaurant, but I wanted to surprise him and have dinner ready upon his arrival. We had had long talks about my years in the kitchen, my love of cooking, and the connection my favorite comfort foods had to family and fond memories. He shared much of the same, his mom having been a cook at their local Howard Johnson’s for years and who had also hosted large family celebrations.

My quandary was, what should I make? I had a ready library of favorite recipes but was concerned James might not be ready to sample Coal Region comfort foods or PA Dutch delights like shoofly pie, halusky, or liver and onions. Remembering his best friend throughout childhood was from a very traditional Italian family with whom he often ate dinner, I decided on making a pan of lasagna.

I loved lasagna and had a spot in my memories dedicated to Christmas Eve dinners with relatives that featured the classic dish served at a cousin’s home in Hazleton (PA). I always scanned diner and restaurant menus for it and enjoyed trying the many versions I came across through the years. I could make it ahead and bake it off the evening James arrived.

The day of our meeting, I fretted over everything. Would he like the cologne I was wearing? Did the dining room table have the perfect balance between functionality and romance? Was my hair frizzy? Would he actually ever get here?

At 6:15 pm, I heard a car turn into my drive way. He was here. As I stepped out onto the porch to greet him, he got out of his car and walked toward me looking as nervous as I felt. In his hands, he carried a tan teddy bear. As he handed me the bear, we fell into each others arms in an embrace that went on for several minutes; neither wanting to break away.

What was to be a Sunday departure turned into a Tuesday afternoon one. With no hesitation, James’ departing words were, “See you again Friday night!” And see me again, he did. Every Friday night after that, James would leave Massachusetts to come be with me for the weekend.

One weekend, as we sat down to dinner, he looked up at me with a crooked grin on his face. “You know,” he said, “I love your cooking. I mean, I really love it all, but I’m marrying you for your lasagna.” As his words sunk in, I stammered “M-m-marrying?” “Yep, marrying”, he said, “If you’ll have me.”

For a couple more months, James continued to make the long drive to be with me, never skipping a week. The final trip came on a warm sunny day as he pulled into the drive with a fully-loaded trailer stacked with his belongings. Six months later, I married the love of my life in a beautiful lake-side ceremony at a cabin in Pittsburg, NH.

James became my biggest fan of my efforts in the kitchen. Throughout the years, he often stood by my side chopping, stirring, and canning the many foods we loved. I turned him into an honorary “Dutchie” and he fully embraced my Coal Region roots and comfort foods. His encouragement and appreciation of my cooking led, in part, to my starting my blog, “A Coalcracker In The Kitchen.”

Throughout our nearly 25 years together, I often made this lasagna for our anniversary, but would never allow him to help. A labor of love, my lasagna was meant as a gift to him in appreciation of the gift he was to me by being in my life.

When our anniversary rolled around in 2020, we were both a bit under the weather and I did not make the lasagna thinking I would make it next year. I now regret that because a short four months later the love of my life left this world unexpectedly,. Broken-hearted, my grief rises up throughout each day and the tears flow like a waterfall.

My wedding anniversary to James David Fogg is, and will always be, September 27th. Although no longer by my side, he is forever in my heart. “I’ll see you again in another place.”

I found out during our earliest conversations the lasagna James was familiar with from dinners at his friend’s house was a Bolognese style — ricotta and mozarella were replaced with bechamel (creamy white sauce) and a hearty meat-laden red sauce.

Though this recipe calls for no boil (aka “oven ready”) lasagna noodles, I always soak them in hot water for 10 minutes before using. I highly recommend you do not skip this step. Soaking allows the pasta to cook better, releases some starch, and helps to hold the structure of the lasagna. My brand of choice is Barilla, but you can use whatever brand of no-boil/”oven ready” lasagna you choose.

For baking, use a deep (13 x 9 by at least 3-inch) casserole or lasagna pan. I love the USA Pan brand, specifically because of their crisp, straight corners. My go-to pan from them is the deep dish lasagna pan with lid, but it is also available without the lid. If you want to minimize cleanup, choose a disposable aluminum pan for baking.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!



More from this section +2 Marry Me Lasagna