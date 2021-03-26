In Polish, kluski is actually the generic term for “noodles” which includes thick, thin, potato-based doughs, and dumplings, so it is redundant to call them “kluski noodles”, but it does help identify them to many cooks. These kluski noodles resemble the ones found most often in chicken soup (yes, like the ones in the canned soup…)

So, you might be asking yourself, “Why would I want to go to the time and effort to make noodles when I can buy dried in a bag at the store?” trust me, they are worth the effort and, if it helps motivate you, a worthwhile “adventure”. They are a perfect project to get the kids involved in — and anything made by hand always has an extra-special measure of love involved.

If you can get eggs from backyard chickens that eat a varied and nutritious diet, you will wind up with some beautiful, richly colored noodles that make those from a bag off a supermarket shelf seem rather sad.

The recipe contains only four, on-hand ingredients. If you have access to a pasta machine or have a stand mixer with a pasta roller attachment, great; if not, your two hands, a rolling pin, and a sharp knife do just as good a job!

To finish drying your freshly made pasta before cooking or storing, you can use a pasta drying rack or a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or clean cotton towel. Simply dust the pan or towel with some flour, scatter the noodle strips across the surface and allow them to dry as directed.

When cooking the noodles, use plenty of well salted boiling water and cook to your desired level of tenderness. You can also store dried, uncooked noodles for future use. Make sure they are completely dry before storing in a cook, dark place. Cook them the same as freshly made when ready to use.

So, try your hand (literally!) at making homemade noodles!

