This recipe for Polish potato drop dumplings (kartoflane kluski) uses raw, grated potatoes instead of mashed potatoes like Polish Kopytka does. These dumplings are something so very many of us in the Coal Region ate as a child — or make now in our own kitchens.

The Polish have a long history and love of potatoes — potatoes grew well in Polish soil and they became so plentiful, they were affordable for the peasants to purchase at the markets and then grow on their own.

News about Lori Fogg, A Coalcracker in the Kitchen Do you love the Coalcracker recipes? What has been your favorite? Tell Lori Fogg, creater of the Coalcracker blog. And if you can, visit a GoFundMe in support of Lori, who recently lost her husband. Read Lori's story here: A Coalcracker in the Kitchen: NorthcentralPa.com's favorite food blogger could use your help

Immigrants to the Anthracite Region brought their love of this vegetable with them. Today, these potato dumplings are a favorite of busy cooks because this super easy recipe has no rolling or cutting involved. The loose dough is dropped into boiling water by small spoonfuls and cooked until tender.

Five simple ingredients make this Coal Region favorite budget-friendly, kid-friendly — and taste-bud friendly! Serve them with butter, fried onions, tossed with cottage cheese, sprinkled with crisp bacon bits…so many options!

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen