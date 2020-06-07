Kapusta Casserole

Kapusta in Polish means “cabbage”. Our eastern European roots and Pa Dutch influence in Schuylkill County (Pa.) and throughout the Coal Region means we love our cabbage dishes!

There are kapusta soups, casseroles made with sauerkraut, and casseroles, like this popular recipe, made with fresh cabbage and — (almost) everybody’s favorite — bacon!

This recipe could be made meatless by using oil or butter to fry the cabbage rather than bacon fat and omitting the actual bacon. Potatoes, bacon, cabbage, topped with a layer of cheese and baked until bubbly – what’s not to love?

