I recently received two requests for a recipe for a much loved “dumpling” many of my readers remember from their Nana’s (grandmother) kitchen; farina dumplings.

These dumplings are often served in a rich stock as a soup and, although these are called “Hungarian Farina Dumplings”, they are well-known all over Eastern Europe (“the Old Country”) and in Slavic cuisine. Farina dumplings can be thought of as the Hungarian equivalent of matzoh balls.

What it is and what it’s not

Farina flour is coarse (resembling grits) and is made from ground semolina wheat kernels. You may be familiar with the use of semolina flour in the making of pasta. Grits are made from corn.

In Eastern European, Slavic, and Pennsylvania Dutch (German) cuisine, most cooks are skilled in the art of how to stretch ingredients or meals. In these cuisines, dumplings (or dough balls, pieces, or squares) reign supreme. These budget-stretching tidbits are found in everything ranging from soups, goulash, halushki, and even desserts in a variety of shapes and textures.

Farina dumplings are firmer than the all-purpose flour variety and make the perfect addition to soups, whether chicken, beef, veal, or even vegetable- based.

The dumplings can even be made ahead; cook, then store them in enough broth to keep them moist in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to use in your dish or soup.

There are several brands of farina sold in the USA, including Cream of Wheat, Malt-o-Meal, Bob’s Red Mill and Honeyville. Use only regular farina in this recipe, not “quick-cooking” or “instant”.

To shape the dumplings for cooking, dip two small spoons in the boiling broth — the teaspoons from your kitchen cutlery set work well — then scoop up some of the farina mix with one spoon in a oval shape then push it off the spoon into the boiling liquid with the other spoon. Repeat with all the farina mixture. Cooking time will vary depending on the size you make the dumplings.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!