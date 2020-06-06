Teaberry ice cream; it’s a Pennsylvania thing
My absolute favorite flavor of ice cream when I was a kid was Teaberry. My absolute favorite flavor of ice cream five decades later is…Teaberry.
Some things never change and that’s a good thing! Say “teaberry” and in my mind, I am at Heisler’s Dairy Bar in the picturesque Schuylkill County farmland of the Lewistown Valley.
A trip to Heisler’s always involved a cone of teaberry ice cream, a round of miniature golf, and a ride on the fire truck that took adventurous kiddies — and my Dad — through the woods and fields surrounding the Dairy Bar. On special occasions, a trip to the Waffle House for fresh waffles topped with Heisler’s own-made ice cream and fresh fruit toppings was in order. But my old stand by – teaberry ice cream in a CONE – NO DISH for me!!– was never fully out of my mind.
If you have an ice cream maker, here’s one for you to try to bring back your own memories of PA and the Coal Region, or to start a new batch of fans among members of your family who have never had it before. The teaberry, also known as the checkerberry, boxberry, or American wintergreen, is a small red fruit found throughout the Eastern U.S.
