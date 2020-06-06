Teaberry ice cream; it’s a Pennsylvania thing

My absolute favorite flavor of ice cream when I was a kid was Teaberry. My absolute favorite flavor of ice cream five decades later is…Teaberry.

Some things never change and that’s a good thing! Say “teaberry” and in my mind, I am at Heisler’s Dairy Bar in the picturesque Schuylkill County farmland of the Lewistown Valley.

A trip to Heisler’s always involved a cone of teaberry ice cream, a round of miniature golf, and a ride on the fire truck that took adventurous kiddies — and my Dad — through the woods and fields surrounding the Dairy Bar. On special occasions, a trip to the Waffle House for fresh waffles topped with Heisler’s own-made ice cream and fresh fruit toppings was in order. But my old stand by – teaberry ice cream in a CONE – NO DISH for me!!– was never fully out of my mind.

Firetruck at Heisler’s Dairy Bar, circa: 1960s Firetruck at Heisler’s Dairy Bar, circa: 1960s

If you have an ice cream maker, here’s one for you to try to bring back your own memories of PA and the Coal Region, or to start a new batch of fans among members of your family who have never had it before. The teaberry, also known as the checkerberry, boxberry, or American wintergreen, is a small red fruit found throughout the Eastern U.S.

