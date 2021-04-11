If you like liverwurst, you might enjoy making your own at home (you know exactly what – and how much of it – goes into it!)

My Mom and Dad loved it. I remember my Mom buying a piece often from a little Mom ‘n Pop store in a nearby town. She would make sandwiches with it; always on my Nana’s homemade white bread, topped with a huge slice of sweet onion and yellow mustard. Dad took many of those in his lunch can on his trips hauling coal.

Enjoyed in many cuisines throughout Europe, liverwurst is prolific in the Coal Region thanks to our ethnic connections to those countries and can be found ready made in many delis and grocery stores.

Usually, the liverwurst is stuffed into a casing, but this recipe is very friendly to the cook who does not have the equipment or interest to grind and stuff sausages. If you so desire, you can stuff the pate into pork or beef casings (tie them with string in 8- to 12-inch lengths, and adjust the stuffing in order to leave some space at the end of each length for expansion.

Simmer the links about 45 minutes in a pot of water, then dip them in cold water to keep the fat from settling along the bottom). However, this is just as delicious – and easier – to bake it in loaf pans. You can either serve it in slices or use it as a creamy spread.

The most difficult part of this recipe might be finding pork liver. Check with an independent butcher, who should be able to order it for you if your grocery store does not carry it. If you can’t find the pork liver, you can substitute with beef or calves liver.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen