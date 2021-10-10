In Northeastern Pennsylvania, many times you will find this at church picnics, block parties, on diner menus and in homes where it is known across the region simply as “Halusky“; a dish consisting of cooked egg noodles tossed with cabbage and onion which have been fried/carmelized in butter. Some recipes add bacon, some kielbasa, some toss the noodles with butter and cottage cheese.

In reality, though, “Halušky” actually refers to the thick, soft dumplings traditionally used in the dish, but it has now become accepted to use “halusky” to refer to the complete dish; the dumplings (or noodles) with cabbage and onions. Halusky are the national food of Slovakia.

Halusky are found in the Central and Eastern European cuisines (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Romania and Hungary).

The homemade dumplings in this dish are SO worth the time and effort to make, trust me. This recipe is from the American Carpatho-Russian Cookbook, first published in 1968.

Rather than flick the dough into boiling water using a spoon, make the dough a little “loose” and use a spaetzle maker for the dumplings! I make my halusky using my trusty spaetzle maker all the time; it is faster and easier for me with my limitations from arthritis. Adjust the water by adding a tablespoon at a time until you get a very thick batter that will “plop” off a spoon, not run off. This consistency will alow the dough to seep through the holes in the spaetzle maker.