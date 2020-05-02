Ah, the beloved Coal Region favorite — pierogi. Not only do many meals revolve around pierogi, but it is the center of much social interaction, especially in generations gone by.

The “church ladies”

“Church ladies” gather in parish kitchens and turn out pierogi for fundraising sales, block parties, or church festivals by the hundreds of dozen — and we Coal Region folks are quite willing to stand in long lines at those events to get them. (You meet nice people standing in the pierogi concession line.)

Edwardsville (Pa.) Pierogi Festival

Pierogi is a a traditional food in many cuisines of Eastern Europe and they found themselves becoming a staple in the Coal Region thanks to the influx of immigrants to the Anthracite region who came to America to work in the mines. What started out as a peasant food has evolved into a true classic.

Not rocket science

Pierogi are not difficult to make. I repeat – not difficult!! Therefore, I suggest you pass over the grocery-store frozen variety and, at least once in your life, MAKE YOUR OWN! This recipe for the dough includes sour cream; some recipes do not, but I believe the addition of sour cream makes a more tender dough and I had an iconic “church lady” assure me that was correct (so, that’s good enough for me).

Versatile and delicious

Pierogi are filled with savory or sweet fillings, and I have included the very popular potato and cheese filling and a sauerkraut and potato filling with the recipe. This makes a LOT of pierogi, but if you are making them, it makes sense to make a bunch and freeze some for future use. However, you can scale it down if desired. They freeze nicely and last a long time in the freezer.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen