My Pappy always claimed he liked his coffee “really strong”. It took me awhile to realize he preferred it that way so it would hold up to the very generous amount of evaporated milk he added to it.

There was always a can of evaporated milk in the refrigerator with two pouring holes that were pounded into the top; not from a typical can opener, but by bumping the tip of a butcher knife into the lid, the thought of which makes me cringe today, but Pappy was very adept at it!

His love of “strong coffee” meant it was readily available in our home and there would be leftovers from a brewed pot at times. Growing up in a frugal Coal Region home, it went against everything my Mom believed to throw out anything useful, so she often put the leftover coffee to use in a cake that was one of the family’s favorites – her Cup of Joe Cake.

This rich, dark, chocolate cake pairs very well with peanut butter or penuche frosting as well as a good, basic buttercream. I have included my recipe for peanut butter frosting with this recipe. The cake is a good option for a potluck made in a 13 x 9 inch pan, but I think it makes an impressive layer cake and usually make it as 3 – 8 inch layers sandwiched between my peanut butter icing.

When mixed, this cake batter is very thin. Make sure to grease your baking pans generously as should be done for dark, chocolate, or thin cake batters. Parchment rounds in the bottom of your cake pans helps insure easy, tear-free removal of the cake layers from the pans.

