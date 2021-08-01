I never met a lump of dough I didn’t like…it is the “Dutchie” in me, I suppose. But, why fight it?!? So doughnuts are right up my alley. Yeast raised or not yeast raised — they’re all good in my book. But some recipes can be time consuming; this recipe provides a fast way to satisfy my urge for fried dough!

This cruller recipe is for a version often made by Pa Dutch cooks; a denser dough somewhat like that of a cake doughnut in a stick shape (sometimes even twisted). not for a French cruller – a fluted, ring-shaped doughnut made from choux pastry with a light airy texture.

Although some crullers are yeast raised, this one is not making them quicker to put together and cook up. They are best eaten the same day they are made, but left-overs can be stored n a plastic bag and make for great “dunking” the next day in milk, coffee or hot cocoa.

Adjust your heat for your cooking oil to make sure the dough is fully cooked inside and nicely browned on the outside. Once cooked, leave them plain, dust with powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or even top with glaze. (If glazing, make sure doughnut is completely cool before glazing.)

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!



