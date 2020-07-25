This cucumber salad is very simple, but delicious. It can be found as a side dish on the menu at some diners and restaurants in the Coal Region and in Pennsylvania Dutch country.

Creamy cucumber salad is known to grace tables across many cuisines, including German, where is is known as ”gurkensalat.“ In Poland, it is mizeria, which literally translates to “misery.”

Why would anyone associate a delicious dish to “misery?” There appears to be two schools of thought; an Italian queen married to a Polish King brought the cucumber to Poland. She was so homesick for her beloved country, she cried every time she ate cucumber salad. The other theory is that Polish peasants, whose lives were fraught with misery ate this because cucumbers were one of the foods available to them.

A staple side dish

I remember my Mom making this all summer long with cucumbers from our neighbor’s garden. The cukes were so prolific, our neighbor would often bring an entire paper sack of them to us.

I was not a cucumber fan in any way other than made into pickles in my younger years, but I love this salad now. Simple, quick, and delicious; only six ingredients from the pantry and refrigerator and you have a refreshing side dish that compliments a wide variety of meals.

Choosing cukes

You can use common cucumbers in this salad, but the English/European cucumbers – sometimes referred to as “seedless” – have a much smaller and less watery seed pocket making them my preferred choice for keeping the dressing on this salad from becoming too runny. English/European cucumbers are found in the U.S. in grocery stores usually encased in a plastic wrapping.

Because cucumbers are available in grocery stores year-round, this salad can be enjoyed anytime rather than being relegated to a summer-only dish. It is as much at home on the winter holiday table as at a warm-weather potluck or casual picnic.

