As a child, I would only eat raw carrots. If my Mom could hide cooked ones in another dish, I would partake, oblivious to her perpetrated deception on this Coalcracker kid.

As I aged into my early teens and beyond, my repertoire of vegetables expanded widely, including embracing spinach, cauliflower, and even the much-aligned broccoli. But a craving for cooked carrots was slow to develop — until a neighbor stopped by one day with a bowl of what she called “copper pennies.”

The dish featured medallions of freshly cooked carrots in a sweet and tart sauce studded with diced onions and green peppers. I fell in love – hard.

I was so enamored with the carrot salad, I asked for the recipe. To this day, I have the worn green note paper on which my neighbor wrote down the recipe.

This carrot salad fits perfectly in to the Pennsylvania Dutch category of “sweets ‘n sours”. I have even used 4 cans of canned carrots in a pinch when the urge for copper pennies hit but I was unable to shop for fresh carrots.

Copper Pennies will have family members who “don’t like carrots” quickly changing their minds! It is a great portable dish for a potluck or picnic and keeps well in the fridge for several weeks.

