Boilo is an alcoholic beverage consisting of a blend of fruits, sweeteners, spices, and whiskey. It is traditionally served during the winter holiday season and it is most definitely a Schuylkill County / Coal Region thing.

Every boilo maker has their recipe and every boilo maker is positive theirs is the best! The recipe basics are pretty much the same, but just about every person’s prized version differs slightly in amounts of ingredients and perhaps a “secret” ingredient here or there.

For someone wanting to try their hand at making boilo, or for someone who has never had it – or never heard of it, this recipe is a starting point; feel free to alter to your own personal taste.

The invention of Lithuanian immigrants, boilo shares ingredients with krupnikas, a traditional spiced honey liquor that has been consumed in Lithuania and Poland (where it is called krupnik) for centuries. The beverage also appears to be related to viryta, a drink popular with the Lithuanian-American community of Baltimore. “Viryta” is derived from the Lithuanian word for “boil” or “cook.”

In years gone by, boilo was made with moonshine, but today’s boilo makers often use Four Queens, an inexpensive blended whiskey distilled by Laird & Company, Scobeyville, NJ.

In fact, Schuylkill County buys so much Four Queens (according to PA Liquor Control Board statistics) that the distiller says that Schuylkill Countians alone are responsible for the product’s continued existence.

A 1954 feature in Allentown’s (Pa.) The Morning Call states, “Only one drink is recommended, but a second is permissible. A third is usually denied because of boilo’s potency.”

The old wives’ tales and rumors of boilo “exploding” likely tie in to people adding highly flammable alcohol while the pot was still over an open flame on the stove. (Always remove the pot from the heat source when adding alcohol to any dish or recipe! )

Remember, the hotter the base mixture is when you add the alcohol, the more alcohol will be lost to evaporation. So, the best rule of thumb is not to boil the boilo after adding the alcohol!

