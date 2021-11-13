Boilo is an alcoholic beverage consisting of a blend of fruits, sweeteners, spices, and whiskey. It is traditionally served during the winter holiday season and it is most definitely a Schuylkill County / Coal Region thing.

Boilo has become so popular in Schuylkill County and The Coal Region, that bars, fire departments, and even the Schuylkill County Fair hold boilo competitions.

Every boilo maker has their recipe and every boilo maker is positive theirs is the best! The recipe basics are pretty much the same, but just about every person’s prized version differs slightly in amounts of ingredients and perhaps a “secret” ingredient here or there. Many boilo makers guard their “family recipes” like Fort Knox.

For someone wanting to try their hand at making boilo, or for someone who has never had it – or never heard of it, this recipe is a starting point; feel free to alter to your own personal taste.

The Lithuanian connection

The invention of Lithuanian immigrants, boilo shares ingredients with krupnikas, a traditional spiced honey liquor that has been consumed in Lithuania and Poland (where it is called krupnik) for centuries. The beverage also appears to be related to viryta, a drink popular with the Lithuanian-American community of Baltimore. “Viryta” is derived from the Lithuanian word for “boil” or “cook.”

Although not confirmed, chances are high this beverage with the kick of a mine mule got its start in and around Schuylkill County. The coal mines of Northeast Pennsylvania brought numerous Lithuanians and other European immigrants to the region. During this first wave of Lithuanian immigration, Schuylkill County was essentially the center of Lithuanian activity in America and Shenandoah was its “capital city” (known to the Lithuanians as “Shenadorius.”)

A cure-all

Boilo is fondly referred to these days as “The Champagne of the Coal Region”, but was also known as “the Anthracite miner’s cure for everything” and used as a home remedy to treat aches, pains, colds and flu. Weary miners who toiled throughout the day in cold, damp mines would sip a small glass of boilo after their shift.

A holiday tradition

Many a “coalcracker” is familiar with a pot of boilo being kept warm on the back burner of the stove or in a slow-cooker, ready to be offered to visiting friends and neighbors who come to call during the Christmas season. Boilo makers often place their brew in canning jars and give the boilo as gifts to lucky recipients!

In years gone by, boilo was made with moonshine, but today’s boilo makers often use Four Queens, an inexpensive blended whiskey distilled by Laird & Company, Scobeyville, NJ.

In fact, Schuylkill County buys so much Four Queens (according to PA Liquor Control Board statistics) that the distiller says that Schuylkill Countians alone are responsible for the product’s continued existence.

A 1954 feature in Allentown’s (Pa.) The Morning Call states, “Only one drink is recommended, but a second is permissible. A third is usually denied because of boilo’s potency.”

An “explosive” reputation

The old wives’ tales and rumors of boilo “exploding” likely tie in to people adding highly flammable alcohol while the pot was still over an open flame on the stove. (Always remove the pot from the heat source when adding alcohol to any dish or recipe! )

Remember, the hotter the base mixture is when you add the alcohol, the more alcohol will be lost to evaporation. So, the best rule of thumb is not to boil the boilo after adding the alcohol!

Four Queens Whiskey

Laird & Company, One Laird Road, Scobeyville, NJ 07724

1-877-GETLAIRD

Locate Four Queens in PA at Pennsylvania State Stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!



More from this section +2 Coal Region Boilo