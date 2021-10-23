“City Chicken” — a bit of a misnomer because this dish with “chicken” in its name — has no chicken in it. Here in the Coal Region, this much loved comfort food is cubes of pork and veal alternately threaded on a wooden skewer, breaded, fried to brown, and finished in the oven.

There is also a version that uses an equal mix of ground pork and veal which I loved as a kid, but my Dad insisted that REAL city chicken had to be made from the chunks of meat.

Top of the comfort food list

In the Coal Region of Northeastern PA, city chicken is so popular, it is often offered by caterers as a protein choice when choosing your menu for an event. In many meat departments in grocery stores or butcher shops here, you can find the chunks of meat or the mixed ground version already packaged for you including the skewers!

City chicken is also found in areas of the mid-west, western Pennsylvania and areas with large Polish-American populations. But here in the Coal Region, we hold good city chicken in high esteem!

Getting his fill

In Minersville, (Schuylkill County in PA) there was an event venue, Hillcrest Hall, that was often the site of weddings and banquets my family found themselves attending in the 60s and 70s.

My Dad would be so excited to go to an event there, yet seemed lukewarm to other similar social activities. One day he finally sheepishly admitted he liked to go to anything at Hillcrest because they might be serving their version of city chicken as part of the meal. My Pop was a real city chicken connoisseur.

And they called it “city chicken”

A little history on the dish and the name: During the depression, chicken was more expensive than pork. So pork and veal were substituted for and “passed off” as chicken. The pork and veal are threaded alternately onto a wooden skewer and, once breaded and browned, the servings resemble chicken drumsticks.

It’s all about how you like it

Depending on the area you are from you might find some cooks use all pork; some even use beef cubes. Some bake the skewers of meat topped with a can of cream of mushroom soup, but I still do mine the way Mom did; browned in a frying pan then placed on a rack with some liquid beneath to help tenderize the meats while they bake. For your convenience, both methods are included in my recipe for you.

I still love city chicken and nothing screams “home” to me like this Coalcracker comfort food.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!



