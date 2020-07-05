When I was young, my Nana (grandmother) worked in a clothing factory as so many other women did in The Coal Region.

One day she came home and was carrying something other than a plethora of fibers stuck to her clothes and embedded in her ankle-high white socks — a cookbook.

Seems a co-worker had taken orders for a church/community cookbook, Nana had ordered one and it had been delivered that day.

i often saw my Nana open that cookbook when getting ready to prepare something for what was sure to be a delightful experience for the taste buds, but otherwise paid it no particular attention — until she passed away in 1975 and I was going through some household items along with my Mom (her daughter).

The cookbook was in a pile of papers, Mom pulled it out and set it aside. Later that evening, I picked it up and started paging through. The sense of her loss was too strong to continue; the memories broke my heart rather than soothed it, so the cookbook went back on a shelf in the corner of the old Coal Region kitchen.

One day, my Pop was waxing nostalgic for something Nana used to make and I thought I remembered her opening that book when she made it. Sure enough, I found the recipe that I was looking for.

From that day on, I started turning to that cookbook for many dishes. Over the years, it became an absolute favorite and shows it; it is so worn, torn, stained, and crumpled that I started putting every recipe in it into electronic format because I fear that beloved book does not have much life left in it on the shelf.

This was easier in theory than in reality because there are many pages stuck together that, when peeled apart, obliterated the print. Luckily, I am familiar with those affected recipes and it was easily noted as to the quantity or directions.

My favorite cookbook is so banged up, the front cover and several “ad sponsor” pages following it are gone; completely lost forever. But that book has served me well through the years and yielded up some of my favorite recipes — ones that I turn to time and time again, like this one for “Cinnamon Sticky Buns” attributed to “Mrs. R. Fisher”.

My Pop was crazy about these. Because the recipe made 3 – 9 inch round pans, some lucky friend, neighbor, or family member always got gifted a pan (we loved them, but three of us could not handle that many).

These are great topped to your preference; make them with just the “sticky” on top or with added nuts or raisins (or both!). Personally, I love them loaded with pecans.

Sticky buns are found throughout The Coal Region, often served at diners, available at farmers’ markets, bakeries, and road-side stands nestled in among other farm-baked goodies.

What is more comforting than a warm soft, rich yeast-based roll, swirled with a layer of cinnamon sugar throughout, and topped with ooey-gooey, finger-licking goodness? You can pop one in the microwave the next day after baking to make them taste like they are fresh from the oven (if they last to the next day!)

So thank you Nana and Mrs. R. Fisher for the memories and the cookbook I guard with my life!

