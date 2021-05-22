One of the most used, spotted, and worn recipe cards in my collection is in my Mom’s handwriting and it is for “”Brown Stone Front Cake”. I lost track of how many times she made this cake; it was my Dad’s absolute favorite.

Holding that recipe card in my hands, I can close my eyes and see her in my mind; plumping the raisins, gathering the ingredients, and pouring the batter into a well-used, very old 13 x 9 pan.

As it baked and the warming scent of cinnamon and cloves filled the air, chances were my Dad was on his way home from a trip hauling coal to Philadelphia or New York in his tractor-trailer.

As the cake cooled, Mom put the coffee on in anticipation of Dad’s arrival. As he came through the kitchen door, he greeted us as if he hadn’t seen us in days. After the hugs and kisses were through, his eyes would light up again when he spotted his favorite cake on the counter.

Simple pleasures made my Dad happy. A piece of this cake accompanied by a “cup a Joe” put a smile on his face many a day. I surely wish he was still with us.

In doing some research on this cake, I came across several Coal Region cookbooks that include this recipe in one version or another and call it “Brown Stone Front Cake” just like my Mom did. But on the internet, a “brown stone front cake” recipe often includes cocoa or chocolate and a suggested frosting. Mom’s version needs no frosting and Dad never wanted any, but you can dress it up nicely with simply a dusting of powdered sugar.

As with so many old recipes, the cook knew the baking time but failed to write it down — Mom could make this recipe in her sleep. I only made it a few times after Pop passed, and I too failed to write down the baking time; similar recipes call for approximately 35 – 40 minutes in a 350F oven.

Start watching it at 30 minutes and test it with a toothpick for done-ness when it no longer looks wet in the middle and the edges are springy to the touch. Once the toothpick comes out clean, it is done.

I promise my readers that I will make sure to record the baking time the next time I make this cake and update Mom’s recipe!

