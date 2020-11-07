Here in the PA Dutch and Coal Region area, we (especially us “Dutchies”) refer to “stuffing” as “filling”. There is no real debate about whether it’s “stuffing” if it is made/baked one way versus “filling” another way in MY kitchen. Nope. It’s always, no-doubt, will-never-call-it-anything-else “FILLING”. Has been to me for as long as I remember and always will be.

Mom made her filling in a big huge bowl for holiday dinners during which several dozen family members descended on our house and laughter filled the air (along with cigarette smoke because…well…seems more people smoked than not “back then”.)

Sometimes some filling went into the bird, but there was ALWAYS a dish full baked in a buttered casserole. I loved that version because I just love the “crust” the filling makes along the bottom of the dish. My Aunt adored an evening snack after a holiday dinner consisting of turkey on white bread, a slab of mom’s bread filling, mayo, and cranberry sauce.

Mom did not use any potatoes at all in her bread filling nor much poultry seasoning but you should adjust it to your own taste (more or less celery/onion, butter…). Mom used milk in hers, you can use stock if you like. Me, I keep it “Mom’s” and make it like she did! If you would prefer a Pennsylvania Dutch Potato Filling, you will find my recipe here.

This is a moist mixture prior to baking, not one that keeps the bread cubes in big pieces and barely wets them. I like to cut a slice of this once it is cold and fry it in a little butter, browning the “patty” on both sides.

