When I was a kid growing up in the 60’s and 70’s much of my life revolved around traditions. There were seeral traditions that signaled Christmas was approaching in The Coal Region,

Town workers started putting up lighted decorations on street lamp poles and hanging strands of multi-colored lights across main streets in towns that dotted the landscape in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Community Christmas trees sprouted up in both big and small towns (some proudly took their place in the middle of intersections which caused traffic to be re-routed ( I am thinking Minersville’s tree blocking part of Third Street) …or worse. In Mahanoy City, (PA), the town’s annual “intersection” tree and several drivers became intimately acquainted throughout the years…

Stores in “the city” (the city for me being the county seat of Pottsville) decorated their windows in elaborate displays, the “toyland” display sprung up at Sears and Roebuck, and across Centre Street from Sears, Pomeroy’s Department Store played Christmas music while kids bundled up in snowsuits eagerly awaited their turn in what seemed to be a never-ending line to sit on Santa’s lap (while mom got a coveted photograph).

In my house, one sure sign of Christmas coming was cookie-baking time. For a couple weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, Mom started collecting ingredients for our favorites every Friday night when she got the store order (did the grocery shopping) at the local A & P.

Pecan tassies, snickerdoodles, kolacky, and Michigan Rocks were always on the list, but my favorite ones were AP Cookies. Not that I liked the taste more than the others — they were ALL “my favorite” — but because AP Cookies were the most fun to make. Mom and I could spend hours rolling the dough, cutting it into shapes with our collection of cookie cutters, and decorating them.

We would have one of the best “girls’ days” together of the entire year the day we baked AP Cookies.

Plenty for everyone

AP Cookies are thin and crispy Pennsylvania Dutch butter cookies. Most recipes make a big batch, and my Mom’s was no different. Easy to down-size, my Mom’s recipe is suitable for both large and small families and the cookies travel well. You will often find them in cookie-swap offerings or sent in care packages to loved ones who cannot be “home” for Christmas.

Mom had a collection of cookie cutters that we seemed to have forever. I remember using them year after year, but have no recollection of us buying any of them, so I suspect they made their appearance in the family around the same time I did — or sometime before.

The three I remember vividly are the horse (I just loved horses), the Scottie dog, and the chicken. The memory of the others has faded, but I do clearly recall the old covered cookie tin she kept them in. Once retired again after holiday baking, they resided in the bottom rear of the cabinet next to our kitchen door until the next Christmas rolled around.

After my Mom passed away, the cookie cutters remained in hibernation. They brought tears rather than joy, especially because of their connection to the holidays. Alas, as we prepared to leave The Coal Region for a foray into living in New Hampshire, the cookie cutters found themselves as contents in a box that got donated to charity. I often regretted parting with them, but what is done is done.

Now back “home” in Pennsylvania, I decided to revive the tradition of adding AP cookies to the cookie platter here in my coalcracker kitchen. I found a nice new set of cutters and plan to make memories around them. First batch with the new cutters came out nice and…they are husband approved!

Update! Through the magic of the internet

It never fails to amaze me what a little research on the internet can turn up. I found a listing for the cookie cutters of my childhood memories and yes, I bought them! Even seeing the photo of them did not jog my memory of any other cutters in the set, but the horse, chicken, and doggie are right there and will now have a new home!

