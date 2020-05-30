Macaroni salad recipes are as diverse as the cooks that create it. The “best” is the one you like best.

What usually makes macaroni salad and potato salad “Amish” is the addition of prepared yellow mustard to the recipe, like this one.

This recipe has become my “go-to” after decades of trying different recipes, styles, and ingredients.

This macaroni salad is creamy, has some added crunch, and features a particular ingredient: Miracle Whip. Yes, whether you are a fan or not (I am not!), this recipe calls for it and I always use it for this salad. Even people who would otherwise pass on anything made with Miracle Whip like this mac salad!

