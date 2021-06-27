What is it with these Amish “Funeral” recipes?? (see Amish Funeral Pie). Actually, these little snacking sandwiches are found in many areas of the US and are usually known as “funeral sandwiches”. However, they are VERY popular among the Amish and Mennonite in the Pa Dutch region and show up at funeral meals, church suppers and pot-lucks all the time.

This recipe came to me courtesy of my friend who grew up in a Penn Dutch family in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania (Bethlehem, Pa. to be precise), labeled as “Amish Funeral Sandwiches” and I have kept the name the same in honor of Mabel, the lady who shared the recipe with me. These are traditionally made with King’s Hawaiian Rolls, but if you are not a fan of King’s, you can use the white rolls found in grocery store bakeries, usually labeled “dinner rolls” — they are square rolls packed in a block of 12 and look like the King’s Hawaiian.

These travel well, can be assembled well ahead of baking time, and they usually disappear quickly. If desired, you can sprinkle some poppy seeds on top of the rolls before baking.

NOTE: If taking these to a gathering or pot-luck, bake them in a disposable baking pan — easy clean up and no dish to collect after.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!