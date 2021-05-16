The PA Dutch love their pies (and their comfort foods!), but gathering ’round the table is not always to celebrate a joyous occasion. In the same way food lifts us up in celebration, it can comfort and nourish us in times of trial and tribulation.

When a family in the Coal Region suffers the loss of a loved one, friends and neighbors often send food to the family so that they can spend their time making final arrangements, comforting each other, and have nourishment to see them through difficult times.

My Mom often made this pie and sent took it to a grieving family., as many PA Dutch, Amish, and Mennonite cooks did and still do, It is believed that this pie was often chosen because the staples for it were almost always in the pantry and the pie keeps well.

This double-crusted raisin filling pie is pretty sweet — it is thought this pie is deliberately made cloyingly, almost painfully, sweet to allow mourners to forget, if only for a moment, the pain of their grief.

Although often called “funeral oie”, raisin lovers should rejoice in savoring a piece of this pie at any time and it makes a great dessert for a pot-luck or picnic.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!