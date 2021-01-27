Fans of "A Coalcracker in the Kitchen," a well-loved weekend staple on NorthcentralPa.com, enjoy the food blogger's recipes and memories of growing up in the Coal Region of Pa., and cooking her grandmother's and mother's recipes. Now the author, Lori Fogg, is writing about something much more challenging.

This past weekend, Lori lost her husband James unexpectedly, and amid grief, she is facing an uncertain future.

Lori lost her lower left leg six years ago to infection, and her husband was her sole caretaker and provider. Without his help, companionship, and support, Lori said she has felt not only sadness, but worry.

Right after losing James, Lori said she felt like she might not want to write her cooking blog anymore. "All the cooking I did, I did it for him," she said. "But he was so proud of the Coalcracker blog, he would follow the comments, he helped me with my YouTube channel," she said.

Lori said she could hear him telling her, "Kiddo, if you need to take a break, take one. These people love you, though. And it makes you happy."

Facing costs of cremation and having to pay someone to help her with physical therapy, something James had done for her, Lori thought about starting her own GoFundMe. She worried, "would James be ok with it?" She wrote and rewrote it, and finally hit send, thinking she could always take it down.

A lesson came for her. "It doesn't matter what church you go to, what your last name is, or who you voted for," Lori said. "The Coalcracker community helps you. No matter what."

Lori has been overwhelmed by the support and messages of encouragement she has received.

Lori's GoFundMe in her words:

"Many of you know me from my popular blog and Facebook page, A Coalcracker In The Kitchen. I unexpectedly lost my husband and sole caregiver on January 24, 2021. I have no remaining immediate family. Having lost my left lower leg due to infection 6 years ago, I have been a full time wheelchair user with limited mobility. My physical condition has recently deteriorated due to severe Rheumatoid Arthritis markedly reducing my dexterity, independence and tolerance for basic daily activities. The loss of my husband means the loss of the household income in addition to personal care assistance. My age means I am not qualified to receive care from many agencies and my immediate financial well-being is in jeopardy. It is currently necessary to find and pay for personal care assistance out of pocket to enable me to continue my ability to live in my current home until -- and if -- other suitable living facilities can be found.

"If you have been a fan of A Coalcracker In The Kitchen blog, or it has given you access to long lost and forgotten recipes, stirred fond memories of days gone by in the Anthracite Coal Region, or have taken advantage of the hundreds of recipes I have provided readers free of charge, a token of appreciation of whatever your budget will allow would help a fellow Coalcracker get through some very frightening and uncertain times and help me get the care assistance I desperately need immediately. I am also in need of leads to housing that is handicapped friendly and wish to move closer to the Schuylkill County area where I have more support from friends."

A Coalcracker in the Kitchen has been a feature on NorthcentralPa.com since 2019, sharing stories and recipes each weekend. Writing it does bring her joy, and she said she will continue to share her love of cooking and memories of Coal Country.

If you enjoy Lori's blog and have the ability to help, please consider a contribution to her GoFundMe to help with immediate expenses.