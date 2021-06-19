"The Wonderful Emerald Oz"

Chances are, if you own a Camaro and are a car show organizer or Camaro club officer anywhere in the Northeast or Midwest, you probably know the name Morgan Iorio. I’ve never been acquainted with someone so connected to the Camaro world without every having worked at GM. Morgan is a great guy and currently the president of the Northeastern Ohio Camaro Club. He’s the guy that introduced me to the Camaro Nationals and it’s fitting to feature one of his many Camaros as a Car Show Life Ride Of The Week.

So as our countdown to the 22nd Camaro Nationals continues, here is Morgan’s 2015 Spring Edition Convertible in Green Flash Metallic. Morgan gives us a bit of back story on his love for this car:

“Back in 2015, GM held a contest to help name the color for this car. My friend, Sharon McFarland and I agreed to the name should be Emerald Oz (much like the Wizard of Oz) and both wanted to own a 2015 Spring Edition. We considered joint ownership and who may have it on the weekends, etc - but decided that wasn't the best idea.”

Well, fast-forward a year and our hero was surfing the web in the wee hour when this beautiful car popped up as being moderately local to his home. As he investigated further, the car had been driven by a GM Executive as his company car and recently turned in with under 4K miles was in pristine condition.

Morgan continues, “The pop-up sales box came on and said "How can I help you" - I assumed those were automated and wasn't going to get a response at midnight. Much to my surprise - Jason Eyman, the sales consultant responded, and we exchanged info. Going back and forth for over a week - I drove to Elyria to "look" at the car at Sunnyside Chevrolet. I had just sold a 2010 SS, so I had the capital to buy the car, and I with it. They also had a Spring Edition Coupe come in of which both were side by side. Looking back, I should have bought them both!”

One of the things that I loved about this car was that just after Morgan bought it, he drove it down to Frederick, MD for the Camaro Nationals and took first place in his class, with a temporary tag on it!

Morgan says, “This is not just a Camaro – it’s a stunning deep green that mirrors black or navy at times and is equipped with 21" chrome wheels that set the stance for the car. I've kept the car completely stock other than adding a cat back Corsa Exhaust to offer up a little rumble. Almost 6 years later, the car has just over 10K miles and ready for its next adventure to the Camaro Nationals in Maryland later this month. Come meet Emerald Oz.”

Thanks for sharing Oz, Morgan! We’ll feature another Camaro next week. And, if you’re in Frederick, MD, visit Car Show Life and “SunShine” at Camaro Nationals, June 24-26. Visit CamaroNationals.org for the info!

If you’d like your ride to be featured as a #carshowlife#rideoftheweek, send us your story and at least 6 photos to info@carshowlife.net.

Photo Credits: Brian Schell @Kinetik, Morgan Iorio & Drake Donovan

Click here to see Pictures