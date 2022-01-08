THE JAILBIRD'S LOSS WAS HIS GAIN

Bob Stutzman of Muncy, PA acquired this 1934 Buick from the wife of an incarcerated felon in Boston, MA. “I don’t know what he did to go to jail, but I got his car.”

Bob says that it has its original mohair interior and 263 OHV V8 with dual-carbs. He’s owned it for four years and done just enough work on it to make it a reliable driver. He updated the electrical system to 12 volts and repainted the fenders and running boards. While not the original blue, the two-tone tan and sandal makes for a nice compliment to that vintage original interior.

