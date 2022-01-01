BEST IN SHOW

When I caught up with Andy Follmer, his 1932 Chevrolet Cabriolet had just taken the best of show award at the 2021 Pennsdale VFD Charity car show, and boy is it ever stunning!

Andy has done much of the work on this car since he bought it, but one thing he didn’t touch was the paint. “When I got the car in 2000, the previous owner had painted it in 1997, when he was 84 years old!” Now I’m sure at 108, he’s probably not around anymore, but his handiwork remains.

The cabriolet is powered by a 194 cu in, 60 hp OHV 6 cylinder. Andy replaced some of the mechanicals on it like the fuel pump, water pump, generator and starter along with the tires.

