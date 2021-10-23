A BARN BACKYARD FIND

I've always been a muscle car guy at heart, but there's one little import that touched me early in life and probably the only Japanese car that could pull me away from my beloved Camaro, the Datsun Z Car.

So, when I saw this particular example at the Central PA Street Machines' monthly cruise in Mill Hall, PA, I had to talk to the owners and get their story.

In 1998 Charles and Elsie Klump were in California when they spotted a 1972 Datsun 240Z wasting away in a backyard. “I always liked Datsuns and my wife wanted one.” The Klumps inquired about the car. It was for sale and came with a 2nd dashboard, but it was rusty. The scored it for $300 and got it running. It’s been restored with new seats, carpet, a rebuilt motor, and a beautiful robin’s egg blue finish.

“It took a few years. Lots of love and lots of cursing,” Elsie describes the restoration. It’s been nearly 20 years of enjoyment ever since.

If you’d like your ride to be featured as a #carshowlife#rideoftheweek, send us your story and at least 6 photos to info@carshowlife.net.

Click here to see Pictures