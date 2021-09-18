RETURN TO ME

Dean Wolfgang of Winfield, PA has is the 2nd and 8th owner of this 1969 Z28 Camaro. The first time was in the 1970s as his daily driver. He even put on studded snow tires for Central PA winters back in the day. Eventually he sold it and 5 others had the chance of calling this F-body theirs. Dean then found the car in 2011, bought it and began a 7-year journey to restore it to its original glory after it had been drag raced by some of the previous owners.

Thankfully, the engine, transmission and rear end survived all those quarter mile runs, as the car is numbers matching. Korek Designs in New Berlin, PA did the paint work and it’s fabulous. It features its original 302 V8 mated to an M21 4-speed transmission with a 10-Bolt rear axle equipped with 4.10 gears. It has 42,000 original miles and, on the day I saw it at the United States Penitentiary Show in Lewisburg, it took an award for best GM.

If you’d like your ride to be featured as a #carshowlife#rideoftheweek, send us your story and at least 6 photos to info@carshowlife.net.

Click here to see Pictures