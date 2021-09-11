WARNING: WARRANTIES WERE VOIDED IN THE MAKING OF THIS RIDE

Adam Confer is the proud papa of this steel baby, a 2021 Mustang with the Eco Boost High Performance Package finished in the retro color of Twister Orange. He was looking for an affordable 4 or 6 cylinder muscle car and found exactly what he was looking for in this ‘Stang.

“You just don’t see many of these 2.3L around like this,” Adam says as he surveys the Williamsport Cars & Coffee meet in July of 2021; “Every Mustang here is either a GT or a Shelby or a Boss. My Eco Boost is the only one around.”

The stock Eco Boost High Performance Package is powered by a 2.3L 4-cylinder mated to a 6-speed manual. It features Active Exhaust with quad tips, a twin-scroll turbo compressor and puts out 330 hp. Adam has thrown the warranty paperwork out the tinted window and added airbag suspension, carbon trim, Cobb CAI and a Turbosmart dual port blow off valve.

Adam says he plans to add more power in the near future. “I saved probably $20k by buying this over the GT and can really do more with that extra cash.”

I’d say that it was well-bought and well loved. Thanks for sharing your story, Adam.

If you’d like your ride to be featured as a #carshowlife#rideoftheweek, send us your story and at least 6 photos to info@carshowlife.net.

UPDATE: Just saw Adam yesterday and he's already made changes since this article was written with the addition of Rohana RC10 wheels and a VIS Racing Sport Terminator Style carbon fiber hood.

Click here to see Pictures