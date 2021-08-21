IT'S A FRICKIN' LASER

Chris Johnson of Muncy, PA showed up to the Williamsport Cars & Coffee in a pretty unique ride, a 1986 Chrysler Laser. The Laser was a sister car to the Dodge Daytona back in the 80s on the G Platform, a derivative of Chrysler’s K-Cars. I was so taken by seeing a ride that was plentiful back in the day but rare sight in the 21st Century I wanted to know the story behind it.

Chris says he bought it in 2012 from the nephew of the original owner. It was apparent that this car was well cared for over its life and in pretty decent shape. The nephew was selling it, however, because his girlfriend didn’t like riding around in an “old car”. Pffft.

<Ahem> Anyway, Chris was excited to become this Laser’s second owner because a 1986 Laser was his first car. He also took it as a sign that it was meant to be when he turned the car on and the computer popped up with his wife’s birthday, Sept 14th. Never mind that it was April at the time.

The Laser is powered by a 2.2 L 4-cylinder mated to an automatic transmission. It has over 180,000 miles and came complete with a 1980s leather bra on the front over its original Flash Red finish.

Photos: Drake Donovan @carshowlifebackinhoodup

