WHEELMAN

Car Show Life show board customer Ray Turner supplies our #rideoftheweek this week with his 2009 Pontiac G8 GT. We all know cars that we fell in love with because of TV shows, movies, or songs, but Ray fell in love with the G8 in the most 21st century way, from a video game!

“Back in 2008 a video game called Wheelman starring Vin Diesel and the Pontiac G8 was released. I loved the game and never saw a vehicle like the G8 before. I knew I had to have it. Once I recovered a deadly car accident in 2017 I started looking for one. After searching I found mine in Ohio looking almost exactly like the game’s car. I got it in May of 2018 and have been in love ever since.”

Ray’s G8 features a GM LS3 with an added Magnuson Supercharger, BTR Boost Cam Shaft, Texas Speed Headers, Roto-Fab CAI & Varex Bi-Modal Exhaust.

The Car Show Life design team had fun turning a still image of Ray’s ride into an explosive chase scene inspired by the video game cover art.

