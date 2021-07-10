THE BEAST GUARDIAN…

Our ride of the week comes to us from Andrew Bealer and is a 2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X known as “The Beast Guardian of Children with Medical Needs”. It sure is a mouthful, but as Andrew explains, there’s a purpose to this build.

“The Beast Guardian of Children with Medical Needs is 1 of 1,116 produced in the Sunburst Orange Pea color and 1of 1 with the factory options. This daily diver is fully customized from a 4" Clayton off-road lift kit, Fox shocks, anti-rock sway bar system, and full visual customizations including hood, bumpers, grill, 37" tires and its original “eyes”. The first JKU known to sport this, now growing, fad.”

Now as to the name. Well, the owner is a Correctional Officer who founded and owned a car club named Wicked Effects Car Club. The mission of the club is to help children with medical needs. Combine the look of the jeep, the guard occupational, and the club’s cause and you have the namesake of the Beast.

This Jeep is a daily driver with over 157,000 miles as well as a multi show winner including national event wins at Carlisle Chrysler Nationals, Carlisle Truck Nationals, Bloomsburg 4x4 Nationals, Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam, and The Jeep Luau in New Jersey. And being one of a relative handful build doesn’t’ stop Andrew from driving it. It’s been in the mud, creeks and crushed a few cars. Now that’s a beast!

