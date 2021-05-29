Shake & Bake

Our #RideOfTheWeek comes to us from Mark Wheary of Lock Haven, PA. He owns this well-kept 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T.

Mark had many cars over the years but was always drawn to Dodge and when he saw this one in Inferno Red, he knew he had to have it. At the time he owned an ’05 Mini Cooper that he had intended to flip, but instead, traded it on the Challenger and has been having fun ever since.

It’s powered by a 5.7 L Hemi backed by an automatic transmission. The name ‘Shake’ was of course inspired by Talladega Nights. “I have a 2012 Durango with a 5.7 Hemi and I call that car ‘Bake’. So, together, they’re ‘Shake & Bake’!” I believer Ricky Bobby would be proud!

When asked if he is reliving his youth with the pair of Hemis, Mark goes on to say, “At 59, I’m not reliving youth, I’m still in it!”

If you’d like your ride to be featured as a #carshowlife#rideoftheweek, send us your story and at least 6 photos to info@carshowlife.net.

