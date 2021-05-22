GT-ARRRRRRR

John Rose of Hughesville is a regular to the Williamsport Cars & Coffee on the Faxon Corner in Loyalsock Twp, PA and he always brings one of the fixtures of the meet, his 2018 Nissan GTR. This beast has been warmed up with Boost Logic Intake Manifold, Intercooler and Exhaust. Suspension is SPL with full Heims Joints and lowered 1 inch. It’s wearing its 4th set of wheels since he bought it, currently riding on 295/35/20s up frontand 345/30/20s in the rear.

One of the cool features of the later GTRs is the Engine Builder call out. Ichikawasan, you do fine work, sir!

