"Better than a gold watch"

Once upon a time, when an employee reached retirement or a specific milestone in their employment, the company would honor that service with an award of some significance. Thus the “Gold Watch” came to symbolize longevity, appreciation and a job well done.

In the case of Garry Greer, who worked for a family-owned business for over 40 years, that “gold watch” for decades of service came in the form of a ’55 Bel Air. Garry writes, “I have dreamed of owning a ‘55 Chevy for as long as I can remember and in 2019 my dream became a reality.”

In May of 2019, Garry celebrated 40 years with the same company and was honored with a surprise dinner & concert which was attended by many in the community he was honored to serve for so many years. A small car show was set up with 3 1955 Chevy Bel Airs lined up. He recognized two of the cars as they belonged to friends. The one in the middle? Well, that was the big surprise.

“I was told that they had something for me,” Garry recalled, “and dropped the keys to her in my hand.” This beautiful resto mod, finished in candy apple red, features a 5.7 LT1 with vintage air and custom upholstery. And it sure beats the hell out of a gold watch any day!

