Drew Hopay always wanted a Woody. So, when he found this 1936 Ford, he saw the potential in becoming its 3rd owner. When I say, ‘saw the potential’, I mean that this car was just a collection of parts and a partial rolling chassis.

Drew took the car to Mark Gissendander of GIS Automotive in Glenshaw, PA. GIS mated the maple, ash and steel body to a TCI chassis and equipped it with Air Ride Suspension.

The Woody is powered by a small-block Chevy that breathes thru a custom powder coated exhaust. GIS Auto also did the paint work, applying a stunning coat of Boyd Coddington Red.

For the interior, Drew sent the Woody over to Ohio where Portage Trim outfitted the seats with rich leather upholstery that was sourced from Bentley. Out back, the vintage trunk holds the compressor for the Air Ride system, making for a very tidy build.

