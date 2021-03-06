“What the hell is that dang deal?”

Northcentral PA is definitely muscle car country. Shows here are well populated with Chevelles, Chargers, Mustangs, Camaros and hot rods of all shapes, sizes and makes. But this little roadster caught my attention, for well, being a roadster among muscle machines it was parked with. As I got closer, I was expecting it to be a Triumph or an MG, but then I could make out “Datsun” on the front fender. That made me quote Steve Martin & Bill Murray from a 1979 sketch on Saturday Night Live, “What the hell is that dang deal?”

That dang deal for those who don’t already know is a 1967 Datsun 1600. The owner, Bill, already had ties to Datsun as his mother worked at the dealership that brought the Japanese make to Williamsport. So, when we started to look for a little runabout to enjoy in the summer months, he happened upon this car.

This 1600 was one of only 4 brought to this area form California in ‘67. It’s pretty much all original with the exception of a 5-speed transmission upgrade. A victim of a divorce sale, the previous owner had to let it go. So is it turns out, Bill got himself a hell of a dang deal!

