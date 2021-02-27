“COLLECT THEM ALL”

Toy marketers always inserted this phrase in their commercials. As a child of the '80s I can recall hearing that line in ads for G.I. Joe, Transformers, & Star Wars figures and vehicles. And “Collect Them All” was the attitude of the owner for this week’s Ride Of The Week.

Michael Shipman claims he’s had all kinds of muscle cars over the years from intermediate Chevelles, to 2+2 Mustangs, to a Big Block Vette, but there’s one ride that eluded him in his youth. Here’s Michael with the details:

“When I was younger I had quite a few muscle cars: 3 ‘69 Chevelles, a ‘67 Chevelle, ‘65 and ‘67 Fastback Mustangs, a ‘66 Big Block Corvette and a ‘72 Corvette. Now, I always wanted a ‘67 Camaro RS/SS, but then I got married and life happened. So, at age 60 when I retired, I decided to buy one. I found this car in Tennessee. When I got it, I didn't like the motor that was in it. I replaced it with a 327 with the double hump heads on it. It has a bigger cam and a high-flow intake. It now makes around 400 hp! I love it! And, with a four-speed, well, it’s just like old times!"

